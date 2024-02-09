PICS: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan stuns in chanderi silk lehenga

Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is a well-known name in the industry. The versatile actress and dancer has been entertaining audiences with her talent for several years. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are currently hosting the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. After embracing motherhood for the first time, the actress has been documenting her journey and sharing it with her fans on social media. Gauahar Khan's professional and personal life has been an inspiration to many and continues to be. She consistently enchants her fans with pictures that exude grace and radiance.

Gauahar Khan's fashion statement: rocking the lehenga

Gauahar Khan recently shared a couple of photos in a blue lehenga on her official Instagram handle. She is seen posing in a chanderi silk jacket set paired with an organza base dupatta featuring embellished hand embroidery. To complete her look, Gauahar tied her tresses in a bun and donned a pair of matching earrings. Adorned in regal splendor, she wore a royal gold neckpiece. Alongside the dazzling frames, the actress captioned, "Rajasthani Chori.

A few days ago, Gauahar shared stunning photos from a recent photoshoot, revealing her transformation. In her caption, she wrote, “I am Savage. I challenged MYSELF and I did it. Alhamdulillah. Proudly a mom to my infant. Zehaan ki ummi did it. Back at my pre-pregnancy weight, just need to regain my absolute strength.” Gauahar had lost 10 kgs in 10 days, surprising her fans and netizens with her inspiring change.

More about Gauahar Khan's personal life:

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with social media sensation Zaid Darbar in December 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. After almost two years of marriage, the couple revealed the news of expecting their first baby in December 2022. On May 10, 2023, Zaid and Gauahar embraced parenthood and welcomed Zehaan.

Workwise, Gauahar is currently hosting the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

