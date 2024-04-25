A new music video starring Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan is finally out. It was among one of the most awaited tracks, and now their amazing chemistry is already winning hearts. Needless to say, titled Jiya Laage Na, the song is a musical treat to their fans! The duo took to their respective social media handles and shared their music video.

Fans have waited for the release of Jiya Laage Na ever since the BTS romantic videos of Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan went viral on the internet. Now, since the track is out, their onscreen chemistry has left us gushing.

Jiya Laage Na depicts a romantic story

Having the beautiful voice of Shilpa Rao and Mohit Chauhan, Jiya Laage Na is not only a melodious treat to us but features a heartwarming story, too. It revolves around a newly married couple, Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan, who struggle to spend quality time together as they live in a joint family.

During their intimate moments, the couple's family members often catch them in the act, causing some discomfort. Despite this, Isha and Parth find solace in each other during a romantic evening out, only to be taken aback by what awaits them upon their return. The onscreen chemistry between the main characters is portrayed as endearing and calming.

Have a look at Isha Malviya's post:

Despite being the debut project of Isha Malviya alongside Parth Samthaan, there is no apparent discomfort between them as they portray a romantic relationship in Jiya Laage Na. The on-screen chemistry between the duo has undoubtedly heightened our anticipation for their future collaborations.

Isha Malviya on working with Parth Samthaan

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Isha Malviya opened up about her bond with Parth Samthaan and mentioned that shooting with him was highly entertaining. The Bigg Boss 17 fame remarked, "I'm a girl who talks a lot, and Parth does not talk at all on sets. I literally had to push him to talk."

For the unversed, Parth Samthaan is known for shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. On the other hand, Isha Malviya rose to popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

