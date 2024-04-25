Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal reflects on 'painful' diagnosis journey; says 'I’m a stronger person today'
Chhavi Mittal underwent breast cancer surgery two years ago. Recalling her experience, the actress shared a long note and mentioned today as her 'second birthday.'
Chhavi Mittal is the epitome of strength and courage. The actress bravely fought against breast cancer and came out stronger than ever. After battling the disease, she has been focused on her fitness journey and living a guilt-free life. Today, the Krishnadasi fame shared a video recalling her breast cancer surgery and mentioned her experience as 'painful.'
Chhavi Mittal has been vocal about her cancer diagnosis and surgery. Time and again, she keeps sharing inspiring notes on self-love and self-healing on social media.
Chhavi Mittal shares her breast cancer surgery experience
Reminiscing about the time when Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery for the same, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle. The video reveals that the Krishnadasi fame had surgery almost two years ago and hence received a new life.
She went on to add that during the breast cancer surgery, some lymph nodes were removed from her armpit, and her lat muscle was cut through to create a reconstruction. Besides describing the scars as a reminder of her victory and strength, Chhavi mentioned being proud of her physical strength.
Through her post, the actress highlighted how she has lost her friends and relationships and is often trolled for her positivity, confidence, and strength. Sharing insights about the biggest lesson she ever learned in her life, Chhavi Mittal remarked, "To focus on my strengths and work on my weaknesses."
Further, she added, "I'm celebrating today as my 2nd bday. Moving forward one day at a time...Being with ppl who are kind to me and being kind to even those who are not. But then that's what I do every day because I can't even begin to express how much I appreciate life every day. and that's the reason I smile through pain, physical or mental."
Chhavi Mittal celebrates her stronger version
Apart from sharing her experience battling cancer and candid changes that she made post-surgery, Chhavi Mittal mentioned celebrating today as her second birthday. Expressing herself on the same, the actress wrote a lengthy note that read, "My experience with cancer was the most painful not because I couldn’t take the physical pain or limitation, but because how my own people have wronged me, been insensitive towards me, forgotten about me, not checked on me.. and even judged me coz I fended for myself."
"I think I’m a stronger person today coz I don’t care what others think of me and that has been the biggest liberation. No expectation = no disappointment. Nobody has a perfect life and neither do I, so my own discomfort or the restrictions, I can deal with.. and being sensitive towards my own needs is the first step towards happiness," she added.
She concluded by stating, "No, I’m not there yet, I’m not there today, and I’m still taking baby steps, but I’ve come this far.. 2 years.. by just taking one day at a time.. what’s to stop me from going all the way! Happy birthday to Chhavi 2.0."
Chhavi Mittal's breast cancer journey
Known for her acting stint on the show Krishnadasi, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She shared the news with her fans and admirers through social media. The actress opened up about facing huge swelling in the affected area during the breast cancer surgery.
However, the Tumhari Disha actress courageously defeated cancer and is on her way to regaining strength and bouncing back in the strongest way. Chhavi is pretty vocal about her breast cancer journey and life lessons.
