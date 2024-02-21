While the showbiz industry is still mourning the death of popular actor Rituraj Singh, there's yet another upsetting news for the fans of popular actress Sambhavna Seth. The Bigg Boss 2 contestant's mother wasn't keeping well for a long time. After battling for life for quite a long, Sambhavna's mother passed away on Tuesday evening. Seth's husband Avinash Dwivedi took to social media to inform fans about the loss.

Sambhavna Seth's mother passes away on Tuesday evening

Taking to Instagram, Avinash posted an announcement about Sambhavna Seth's mother's demise on her account. The actor informed fans that Sambhavna Seth's mother passed away on Tuesday evening and requested fans to keep her in their prayers.

He wrote, "With profound sadness and a heavy heart I am sharing the heartbreaking news of Sambhavna's mother passing. Last night at 7:30, she peacefully left us, surrounded by the love of family. Her departure has left a void that words cannot express. Keep her in your prayers- Avinash."

Take a look at the post made by Avinash from Sambhavna Seth's Instagram account-

Friends and fans react to the news of Sambhavna's mother's death

As soon as the news was shared on the internet, many celebrities from the industry sent strength to the actress and offered condolences. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Strength to u Sambhavna. may god make it peaceful for the departed soul! I’m so sorry for ur loss."

Monalisa wrote, "Stay strong @sambhavnasethofficial @imavinashdwivedi … may her soul rest in peace."

About Sambhavna Seth's mother's health

Sambhavna Seth's mother was struggling with health issues for quite some time. Last year, she was hospitalized and the actress shared a few pictures with her and wrote, "How i Wish i could reverse everything for my Mother..My only wish is to see her in perfect Health!"

As Seth posted the above caption with photos of her mother and her, many celebrities wished for her mother's better health. Some of them who commented on the post were Tony Kakkar, Rakhi Sawant, and Flora Saini among others.

The Pinkvilla team wishes strength to Sambhavna Seth.

