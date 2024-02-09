The rumor mills were abuzz with the news of trouble in paradise for married couple Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel. The duo got married in March last year and were seen painting the town red with their mushy posts and romance. However, things seem to have taken an ugly turn.

Followed by rumors of separation, Dalljiet Kaur's team issued a statement addressing all the specualtions.

Dalljiet Kaur's spokesperson issues a statement

In the statement issued by Kaur's spokesperson, it has been mentioned that Dalljiet returned to India for a family emergency. However, they don't want to comment any further on the relationship status as kids are involved.

The statement read, "As a spokesperson "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiets Dads surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him..in addition to this I would only like to say that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments on anything because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

Have a look at Dalljiet Kaur's post with her son Jaydon

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took the bold decision of shifting to Kenya post marriage to entrepreneur Nikhil Patel. The actress continued to work in the entertainment world and took vlogging on social media more seriously. She landed in Mumbai in mid-January which sparked rumors about her troubled marriage. The actress also dropped her husband's last name from her Instagram bio along with deleting pictures with him from the social media.

Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot and had a baby boy, Jaydon from the marriage. The actress took the plunge for the second time with Nikhil, who's the father of their teenage girl, Aariyana.

