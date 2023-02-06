5 Things to know about Dalljiet Kaur's UK-based fiance Nikhil Patel

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is one of the well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress is now making headlines owing to her personal life. For the uninformed, Dalljiet recently made her relationship official with her fiance Nikhil Patel. Nikhil and Dalljiet met at a friend's party last year in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on his toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” Speaking about their engagement, after being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel took to their respective social media handles and revealed the news of being together. Friends and fans flooded their social media post with congratulatory messages and showered the couple with love for their new beginning. While announcing their relationship on social media, Dalljiet also mentioned that she will relocate with Nikhil to Kenya, Africa, and will live there for a few years with her 9-year-old son Jaydon.

Take a look at Dalljiet and Nikhil's post here-

As the actress is all set to embrace a new journey with her partner, let's take a look at 5 lesser-known facts about her fiance Nikhil Patel.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts to know about Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil Patel:

Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi Kenya. Speaking about his profession, Nikhil works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor.

He was born and raised in London, and Dalljiet will move there after their marriage.

Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. His social media is flooded with his daughter's photos.

Nikhil's younger daughter lives with his mother, the elder lives with him.

He loves to travel and explore new places and he has been to several places with his daughters. Nikhil and his daughters have traveled to places such as Paris, Italy, Kenya, Austria, UAE, and the UK.

Dalljiet Kaur's previous relationship:

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot fell in love while shooting for the daily soap Kulvaddhu in 2006. The lovebirds then tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to a son Jaydon in 2014. However, their marriage hit rock bottom when the actress accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce. However, Shalin and Dalljiet then decided to be on cordial terms even after parting ways for the sake of their son. At present, Shalin Bhanot is locked in Bigg Boss 16.

Dalljiet Kaur's professional front:

Dalljiet Kaur competed as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Shalin and Dalljiet won the fourth season of the dance reality series Nach Baliye in 2009. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2. Despite being away from the screens for a long time, the actress has maintained an active social media presence. She shares glamourous photos from her photoshoot, creates trending reels, endorses top brands, and also gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.