A few days back, Dalljiet Kaur was making headlines for her personal life as her divorce speculations did rounds. Well, now it seems like the actress is all focused on getting a grip on her career and professional life. Taking it to her social media, she shared a selfie with Kiku Sharda, giving a hint about their upcoming project.

Dalljiet Kaur and Kiku Sharda's collaboration

A few hours ago, Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram story and shared a candid selfie with popular comedian Kiku Sharda. Creating intrigue about their upcoming project, the Bigg Boss 13 fame mentioned, "Something fun coming soon...What funnnn @kikusharda (red heart emoticon) thank you for lighting up my day with such crazy laughter."

Check out her story here:

Dalljiet also shared a BTS clip from the shoot featuring Kiku in his acting mode. Well, more details about their project are yet to be unveiled. However, the upcoming venture seems to have a fresh aspect.

About Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur has proved her acting chops in various shows. In the television fraternity, the actress is known for portraying the role of Niyati in Kulvaddhu. She solidified her status as an actress by signing the dotted lines to play Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka.

Meanwhile, she participated in Nach Baliye and emerged as the winner. Dalljiet was one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

On the personal front, Dalljiet Kaur exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. For the last few days, there have been reports that their happiness was short-lived as they soon started facing compatibility issues.

Kiku Sharda's work in the industry

Whether his presence in F.I.R. or his portrayal of Akbar in the Akbar Birbal show, Kiku Sharda has played numerous characters. As a comedian and an actor, he has crafted a special place in his fans' hearts. Currently, he is seen working in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show had its opening episode released on Netflix on March 30.

