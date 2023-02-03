Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot sold mobile phones, struggled with English before becoming an actor

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Owing to his acting prowess, and charming persona, Shalin gained a massive fan following over the years. Presently, Shalin is a part of the most talked about the reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Prior to participating in this controversial reality show, Shalin was away from the limelight but was still connected to his ardent fans.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is making heads turn towards him with his game and charming persona. But not many know the actor was a salesman in his early days of struggle. For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur. He struggled with the English language as he was not polished in it. He was not well versed in the mannerisms required to communicate with the customers.

Initially, Shalin would directly ask the customers how much money they had and what they wanted, but the owners would support him and correct him with his tone and educate him to ask questions like what was their budget and what they would prefer buying.

Shalin shared that the biggest lesson he learned from his job as a salesman was that no work is big or small and even the smallest of work can teach one a lot if they have the desire to learn.

Speaking about his personal life, Shalin Bhanot parted ways with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur in 2015. The estranged couple are parents to a boy named Jaydon.

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. At present, he is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reportedly, after his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will soon start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show. As reports suggest, Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi, and the cast is also finalized. Along with Shalin, Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh will reportedly play the female lead in the show.