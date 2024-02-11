Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 in a grand ceremony. From mehendi to haldi and then marriage, the couple had a big fat celebration for their special occasion, which was attended by many celebrities from the telly world. However, as per the recent reports doing the rounds, it seems like there's trouble in paradise as Dalljiet and Nikhil are planning to part ways. While the couple were head over heels in love with each other, the news of their separation has shocked many.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel planning to part ways:

In a chat with ETimes TV, a source close to Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her marriage with Nikhil Patel and revealed the reason for their separation. The source shared that initially, everything was fine between the couple but the happiness was short-lived. As per the source, soon problems cropped up between Nikhil and Dalljiet which made the two realize that they were incompatible.

The source informed that the situation worsened in the last two months and if the problems persist, Dalljiet and Nikhil might soon head for a separation.

A spokesperson had earlier released a statement on Dalljiet's behalf informing that the actress and her son, Jaydon are currently in India for her dad's surgery followed by her mom's surgery. Speaking about her marriage, the spokesperson said, "I would only like to say that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments on anything because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

For the unversed, the rumors of Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation sparked after the Bigg Boss 13 fame dropped her husband's last name from her Instagram name and also deleted pictures with him. Also, Dalljiet returned to Mumbai in mid-January 2024 and has been staying in India since then.

How did Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel fall in love?

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel were dating for a year before they made their relationship official in February 2023. For the uninformed, the couple met at a friend's party in Dubai in 2022. Their conversation started after the actress noticed nail polish on his toes. When she asked about it, Nikhil told her, "I'm a proud dad of two girls." It wasn't love at first sight but this is how the two started talking.

Soon love bloomed and after being in a relationship for a year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3, 2023, in Nepal. The two then got hitched in March 2023. Nikhil is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage.

After their marriage, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress and her son Jaydon moved in with Nikhil in Kenya, Africa. The actress continuously shared social media posts praising the beauty of the place and the people of Kenya.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The couple became parents to a baby boy, Jaydon from their marriage.

