EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur shares, 'It is going to be a digital Karwa Chauth for me'

Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. The actress moved base to London post-wedding and has been happier ever since. It is Dalljiet's first Karwa Chaut and Pinkvilla connected with her and asked about her preparations for the special festival.

Dalljiet Kaur opens up about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth

The Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur said, "I was very excited to observe the fast. In India, I've always celebrated the festival with a lot of zeal. I am missing the entire vibe of Mumbai during this festival. There are mehendi stalls at Lokhandwala and the entire festivity adds to the charm."

She added, "Me and Aari, we got our mehendis done yesterday and I'd called for mathri, sweets, dates, and everything else and kept them ready to eat in the morning."

Have a look at Dalljiet Kaur Karwa Chauth Mehendi

Dalljiet Kaur on husband's belief in traditions

Dalljiet Kaur said, "Thankfully, Nik believes in traditions. He is not quite aware of them, I think as they didn't celebrate it a lot earlier. But, now, with me in his life, he is seeing and living the traditions. I am very happy that he respects all the beliefs and faiths. This is something that connects us better."

Dalljiet on having a virtual Karwa Chauth

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress remarked, "Nik is traveling. He is in Nigeria right now and his work is quite hectic and exhausting. He initiated to fast for me but I told him otherwise because of his schedule. My kids are compensating for the same and I'm happy that they're around as I fast."

She added, "Nik and I will be celebrating the festival virtually. We will face-time him at moon-rise and will do his aarti through a mobile phone (laughs)."

Dalljiet Kaur expressed her thoughts on Karwa Chauth as a festival

The actress said, "For me, the festival is an expression of love for my husband. I want him to have a healthy, long, and beautiful life and if fasting has the power to make it happen and give him a healthier and happier life, then it's all worth it. I also think these traditions bring relationships together."

She added, "Traditions are very important to me and it means a lot to me as it is also my first Karwa Chauth. I love the moment when wives see the moon and then see their husbands' faces. It is beautiful."

