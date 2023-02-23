EXCLUSIVE: Dalljiet Kaur REVEALS how she broke her wedding news with Nikhil Patel to son Jaydon

Bigg Boss 13's former contestant and television actress Dalljiet Kaur has found love in NRI businessman, Nikhil Patel. The actress is equally excited and nervous about taking the plunge. Dalljiet, who was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot, has a son together named, Jaydon. She acquired custody of the son, and while interacting exclusively with Pinkvilla, Dalljiet opened up about how she broke the news of her remarriage to her son. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you break the marriage news to Jaydon, and what is the equation between him and Nikhil?

When Jaydon met Nikhil for the first time, he ended up calling him 'papa' very organically. He's aware that I have met people before too but this time it happened very instinctively with him, the warmth that Nikhil gave was very fatherly. Jaydon is very excited about relocating to Kenya. He goes and tells everyone, 'You know, I have a papa and he's going to do this for me.' He's very excited but understands that he already has a papa - an acknowledgment of Shalin (Bhanot) but now he feels that there is someone, who is going to stay with him, drop him and pick him up from school, and when mom is at work then papa will be around to take care. He is in a very happy space right now. As you mentioned above, it was the parental feeling in Nikhil that caught your attention. So, more than having a life partner, did you want a father for Jaydon?

From a mother's perspective, everything has to fall in place for Jaydon. If I was in love and I realised that he may not be a good father then it would be a failed marriage. Somebody could have thought that he is a great father but doesn't want to spend time with me, then again, it is a failed marriage. I wanted companionship, somebody who would fall in love with me, we would do things together, and watch TV together. My requirement as a girl is as much as a mother, so there are no comparisons. They both have to fall in place together. The second time around when you are going into a relationship with a child, it takes time. I could have gotten married years back. It's not that I did not meet people, I met a lot of them. It is very easy to get married but why it doesn't happen is that all the combinations have to fall in place.

What about your profession, will you be frequenting India for work?

Absolutely. I am actually more excited about my career now. Earlier, I used to feel that when I am at work there is nobody to look after Jaydon. Lots of things were always a question mark for Jaydon and his well-being. My parents were always there but there is a difference. When Nick will travel, I will be there for my daughter and my son, and when I travel for maybe a web show's shoot or some cameo shoot that I may take up on TV, then Nick will take care. The kids are going to be balanced. How is your equation with Nikhil's daughters?

It's quite beautiful. I have not had the luck to meet the younger one till now. She is with her mother in the US being beautifully raised. Due to their separation (Nikhil and his former wife), the younger one is with the mother. I'll have the elder one staying with me, 13-year-old Ariana. She is definitely somebody that I am very excited about because I am literally entering a teenager's life. I have literally raised both my sister's daughters and they are very close to me. So, I have two teenage daughters and I have already created an equation with Ariana. We talk, we do things and she has very endearing qualities. It will be a lot of fun raising a teenage child.

The decision of shifting to Kenya was made immediately or was there a lot of thought put into it?

Initially, I thought that I wouldn't move out of Mumbai. I'd even received a proposal from Pune but I refused. Then I started preparing myself that I should be able to move in and around Mumbai, or else I am limiting my choices. Then COVID happened and that changed my entire way of looking at life. Mumbai is just work and friends and Kenya is just five hours away, which is like Nashik and Goa. Then I realised that it's important to have a family to look out for each other. COVID taught us how we need families. The number of phone calls we did to our parents during the pandemic, we may have never done before that and post that, and we all will agree to it. COVID changed my way of looking at life. I was infected with COVID and I was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. I thought, what if I don't return? So, a lot of fears made me take this decision. I don't know where and which place but I need a good man in my life. Dalljiet talks about what she thought after meeting Nikhil Patel

When I found Nick, I realised he was a good father and a good man. Of course, I can't say that this is the best decision that I am taking in my life but I am hoping my best that he is the right man and the right family. With my instinct, and with whatever little wisdom I might have gained, I am taking this plunge. And, I think if a girl makes up her mind that she has to balance her life, then she eventually succeeds in it. I have seen myself balance from zero so many times. So, I feel my sleeves have always been down and I don't have to roll up my sleeves anymore.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Dalljiet Kaur was close to getting married TWICE before her wedding with Nikhil Patel?