Debina Bonnerjee, famous for portraying Goddess Sita in Ramayana, and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, who played the role of Lord Ram in the same TV show, recently celebrated their eldest daughter Lianna's second birthday. Debina has graciously given us a sneak peek into their joyous birthday festivities.

Debina Bonnerjee shares pictures from her daughter’s birthday celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina has shared a series of pictures giving a glimpse into her daughter’s birthday. She wrote in the caption, “03/04/2024 My Lianna Day, looked like this. #birthdayphotodump.”

In the pictures, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary enjoyed a good time with their daughters Lianna and Divisha, along with their parents, filled with love and joy.

Fan reactions

As soon as Debina Bonnerjee posted the pictures, fans filled the comment section with their wishes. One user wrote, “This time, it seems like it was a very calm and peaceful birthday for Lianna...so cute btw.” Another user commented, “Awwww! Sach hai very beautiful moments, beautiful great full mom ka so adorable twins daughter kid's. you all are looking so sweet,, so cute,, and adorable.”

Earlier, Debina shared a post and penned a long heartfelt caption wishing her daughter a happy birthday. She wrote, “Proud we stand, beside you through it all,

In smiles, laughter, love, and every squall. For you, sweet child, are a beacon shining bright, A testament to love’s enduring light. Two years have flown, a blink in time’s embrace, Yet in your essence, we see love’s grace. So, dear daughter, as you continue to grow, Know our love for you, forever aglow. #mylianna #happybirthday #liannaturns2.”

Gurmeet also posted a cute video with her daughter and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my darling daughter! You are the light of my life, the beat of my heart. May God bless you with endless happiness, good health, and all the love in the world. #BirthdayGirl #DaughterLove #happybirthday.”

More about Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee

For those unaware, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee portrayed Ram and Sita in the TV show Ramayan. Their on-screen romance became real as they got married in 2011. They now have two daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

