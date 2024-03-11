Celebrating cinematic excellence and the skills of the actors globally, the Oscars 2024 was recently held with prestigious personalities marking their presence during the fortuitous night. With seven proud victories, Oppenheimer dominated the night and was declared the winner in several categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. Cillian Murphy lifted the award for Best Lead Actor owing to his spellbining performance in Oppenheimer. Lauding the star, television actor Gurmeet Choudhary made an appreciation post for him.

Gurmeet Choudhary calls Cillian Murphy his favorite actor

Oppenheimer was released alongside Barbie and managed to gain critical acclaim for its compelling narrative, engaging screenplay, brilliance of the cast, and overall theme. The biographical drama film not only made its director, Christopher Nolan, attract global limelight but emerged as one of Cillian's best performances ever.

Cillian Murphy's victory as Lead Actor in Oppenheimer at the Oscars 2024 brought immense joy to his fans. Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his role in Punar Vivah, shared some of the winning moments of the Oppenheimer star on his Instagram.

Expressing his happiness and adrenaline rush on Cillian's remarkable win, Gurmeet penned a heartfelt note. He stated, "OH BOY I was screaming when Oppenheimer won at the Oscars! Ecstatic beyond words! Cillian Murphy just won the Oscar for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Oppenheimer! He's always been my favorite actor, and tonight, he truly shined."

Have a look at the post here:

While fans worldwide took to social media and showered love on Cillian Murphy, several television actors also lauded the global star for his big win at the Oscars. Apart from Gurmeet's congratulatory post, actors like Karan Tracker and Dheeraj Dhoopar updated their Instagram stories on the occasion of Cillian Murphy's Oscar triumph.

Fans react

Reacting to Gurmeet Choudhary's special post for Oppenheimer's victory and Cillian Murphy's big day, one of the fans wrote, "hiiiiiiii dear guru and my guru I hope that you will become an international actor and win the best actor award from this festival. You are really talented and deserve the best. I hope that this will happen one day Love you so much my guru." Another comment read, "Well deserved." A netizen expressed, "Right.. bohot acchi movie hai (it is a very good movie)."

Look at some of the comments here:

About Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary has made a mark in the television industry with his roles in various shows before transitioning to Hindi films. His talent as an actor was recognized when he portrayed Lord Rama in Ramayan, which made him a household name. He then took on the role of Maan Singh in Geet–Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami. Another notable show in his career is Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.

Coming to his participation in reality shows, Gurmeet was a contestant on Nach Baliye 6 with his wife Debina Bonnerjee as his partner on the show. He is also known for his stint on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 where he finished up as the first runner-up.

Gurmeet landed his film debut with the psychological thriller and horror movie Khamoshiyan. Written by Vikram Bhatt, the film showed him playing Jaidev Dhanrajgir. He then starred in the erotic-crime mystery thriller film Wajah Tum Ho, directed by Vishal Pandya.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with actress Debina Bonnerjee. During their stint on Ramayan, the duo fell in love and got married to each other. The couple is parents to their two daughters. As a family, they do not miss out on any chance to create happy moments.

