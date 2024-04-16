Earlier today, Debinna Bonnerjee dropped a video having fun with her daughters Lianna and Devisha along with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The video gave an insight into the best-ever-family moments which were filled with fun, laughter, innocence, and loads of love.

Debinna Bonnerjee's Day Out with Lianna and Devisha

Debinna Bonnerjee pens down her experience from the fun date with her daughters Lianna and Devisha. In the opening sentence of her note, she emphasized the girls' decision as her family has the majority of girls, and Gurmeet Choudhary has to follow whatever the majority decides. Hence, she wrote, "Me and my two lovely girls decided to visit the Rambo Circus."

Giving an insight from the daughters' first-time visit to the circus, she explained, "All decked out in matching animal print outfits! We were so excited to see the humans dressed as animals, putting on a spectacular show."

Further describing every common person's hustle, Bonnerjee shared useful advice, "As we arrived, I remembered some wise advice: arrive on time or risk getting stuck with seats way in the back! It's first come, first served, after all."

Describing the hot afternoon, she inscribed, "But oh, the summer heat was fierce, and the noisy circus compound didn't help matters." The heat was so intense that her daughters' cheeks were turning red, although the little munchkins hardly cared about that. Elaborating on this experience, she wrote, "Even though my little ones were having a blast, their cheeks started turning as red as the circus tent."

Watching their daughters in such a condition, Gurmeet and Debinna decided to exit from there due to the scorching heat. "So, we decided to make a quick exit to cool down."

"Luckily, we found a nearby play area where we could escape the heat." Soon after the four of them came out of the circus, they were fortunate enough to find a play area. "The girls couldn't contain their giggles as they hopped on the carousel and went for a horse ride," she inscribed.

Meanwhile, the Irish twins enjoyed a horse ride, and Bonnerjee felt relaxed watching them having fun, "It was the perfect way to turn a hot afternoon into a whirlwind of fun and laughter!"

More about Debinna Bonnerjee

Debinna Bonnerjee, in a recent podcast session with Rubina Dilaik, talked about how motherhood has changed her completely, untold facts about postpartum, and how it feels to watch her girls grow.

The actress is popularly known for her stint in Ramayan, where she essayed the role of Sita alongside her real-life husband Gurmeet, who played the role of Ram. She also appeared in the comedy series Chidiya Ghar.

