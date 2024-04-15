Rubina Diliak welcomed a very special guest and a mother of two beautiful daughters, Debinna Bonnerjee, on her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi, where they opened up on the importance of pursuing a career postpartum.

Adding to the topic, Rubina opened up about how her mother and husband, Abhinav Shukla, have been supportive of her pursuing her career.

Importance of having a career postpartum

In the latest episode of Kisine Bataya Nahi, Rubina Dilaik goes candid while talking about the challenges that a new mother has to face along with a fellow companion, Debinna Bonnerjee. The two of them shared how essential it is to pursue a career after having kids.

Referring to this, Rubina’s opening note to the conversation was, “Bache humari extension hai, lekin hamara kam jo hai wo hamara aadhar hai (Kids are our extension, but our work is our base),” as she wanted to spread the message for all the mothers who are planning for a sabbatical after having kids.

Shedding the light on the same through her opinion, Debinna said, “But at the end of the day, if we don’t show the stronger side of us, they will always feel, ki you know theek hai! Chalta hai! Aise hi hota hai (Everything is fine! Everything works like this.) I mean, it’s good to take it easy.”

Describing it further, she shared her thoughts and said, “I would want my daughters to have a career of their own. And if they do not see their mother doing it for herself, they’ll not do it.” Debinna feels that children learn from what mothers do.

Adding to that, Rubina shared that the children will learn from their observation that my mother went out and did it despite all her challenges. Sharing a quote from her mother, the Choti Bahu actress said, “Beta nishchint hokar kaam pe jaya kar kyuki tu jo apna example set karegi wo teri betiya seekhengi (Go on your work without any worries. Because whatever example you’ll set for your daughters, they’ll look upon it.)”

Moving ahead, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared how her husband Abhinav has been a constant support for her in pursuing her career even after delivering twins, as she recalls him saying, “Jo tum apni dreams fulfill karna chahti ho use kabhi mat chodna (Don’t leave your dreams unfulfilled.)”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik became a household name after her stint in Choti Bahu, where she played the role of Radhika. Later, she showcased her skillset in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Jeannie Aur Juju.

Apart from the fictional shows, she spread her charm in the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as a winner through her strong gameplay.

