Gauahar Khan attends Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debinna Bonnerjee’s daughters’ bday with hubby Zaid Darbar, son Zehaan

Recently, celeb couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee celebrated their daughter Liaana’s second birthday. To celebrate the occasion, the couple threw a party which was attended by Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar along with her infant Zeehan. The couple was captured entering the venue with Zaid.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took their son Zeehaan to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonerjee’s daughter Liaana’s second birthday bash. The couple was spotted with their little munchkin outside the venue, where the family of three posed together for a cute picture.

Yesterday, on 4th April Gurmeet and Debinna’s daughter turned two for which the couple organized a grand birthday celebration. In a viral video, the little birthday girl was seen offering the first bite of her cake to her father Gurmeet, although Debinna was the one who was assisting her, but as they all say, the elder daughter is always a father’s girl. Later the second bite was for her mother Debinna.

Meanwhile, the whole family was giving perfect poses. The younger one, Divisha pricked into the cake as she also wanted to taste it. Referring to the same Debinna asked, “Tumko bhi khana hai (You also want to eat)?” It was a lovely video from the birthday bash of Liaana.

More about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

The couple recently took a holy trip to Mecca and Madinah (a holy place of Islam) along with their newborn, where Gauahar and Zaid decided to reveal the face of Zeehaan for the very first time. And after their return from the trip, it was the first time they showed the face of the child in front of the media.

The two of them became parents on 10th May last year, and soon they will be completing one year in their parenthood journey. Speaking of Gauahar, she recently hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She has also been a participant in the dance reality show. Before that, she lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 7.

