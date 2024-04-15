Recently, Debinna Bonnerjee joined Rubina Dialaik for an exclusive session on motherhood at Kisine Bataya Nahi. Both the actresses shed light on many unspoken facts about motherhood.

The duo shared their experiences as new mothers, which could be very helpful for young mothers. In the same podcast, they revealed their reaction after looking at their daughters for the first time.

Debinna Bonnerjee’s reaction after looking at her daughter for the first time

During the podcast session, Rubina Dilaik asked Debinna Bonnerjee about her first reaction when she saw her babies for the first time. Was the feeling the same or different in both the babies?

Responding to that, she started describing her feelings when she first saw Lianna: “Mujhe aisa laga that (I thought that) you know when I saw Lianna for the first time my heart is so full it does not have any more space.” The Chidiya Ghar actress further got emotional while recalling that moment.

They say every child is equal to a mother, and here in this podcast, the Ramayan actress confirmed it when she shed light on her feelings for her young one. Continuing, she mentioned, “When I saw Divisha, I felt that, you know, my heart has so much more space and motherhood; mother’s heart just does not know how to differentiate. It is full again and again for both of them.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This confession made both actresses emotional, as they shared the mutual feeling of motherhood.

Rubina Dilaik’s first reaction after looking at her girls for the first time

When Debinna asked Rubina about her feelings when she saw her twins together, she said, “I don’t know; I just felt that I’ve seen them before.” Elaborating, she mentioned that when doctors took Edha out first, she felt that she had seen that before.

She further said, “Fir Jeeva aayi do minute ke baad. Yar ye chehra bhi maine pehle dekha hai. Kab dekha hai kaha dekha hai, I have no idea. (Later, when Jeeva came after two minutes, it seemed that I had also seen this face before, when, and where I had no clue.)”

Concluding her experience, the Choti Bahu actress said, “But yes, it just feels that I’ve met these girls before, I don’t know where.”

More about Rubina Dilaik and Debinna Bonnerjee

Rubina Dilaik and Debinna Bonnerjee are both young mothers to two lovely daughters each. While Rubina is a mother to twins Edha and Jeeva, Debinna gave birth to Irish twins Lianna and Devisha.

Both have garnered immense fame with their outstanding performances in their previous projects. Rubina is renowned for her work in Choti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, and many more.

Debinna is known for her role as Sita in Ramayan alongside her real-life husband, Gurmeet Choudhary. She was also seen in the comedy-drama Chidiya Ghar.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan reminisces about 'food memories' from visits to Hazratbal Dargah with late Nani; says, 'I will very soon'