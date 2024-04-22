Rubina Dilaik, the newest mother in the industry, gave birth to twin daughters in November last year. The actress with her husband Abhinav Shukla named her daughters Edhaa and Jeeva. The Choti Bahu actress has started her chat show, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey, where she discusses the ups and downs of motherhood with fellow celebrity moms.

Rubina is experiencing the most beautiful phase of her life. While it may seem perfect from the outside, only mothers truly understand the challenges they've faced. She has invited celebrity mothers such as Sugandha Mishra, Debina Bonnerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy, and even the CEO of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, as guests.

From discussing IVF to sharing about her postpartum hair fall, she has addressed a lot of critical issues about the motherhood journey to spread awareness about pregnancy problems. Motherhood comes with a lot of changes happening in women’s lives. Let’s delve into some unspoken facts related to motherhood.

Thoughts on IVF and IUI

In a candid conversation with Pankhuri Awasthy, who became a mom in July 2023 opened up on her struggles with conceiving naturally and her thoughts on IVF and IUI. Pankhuri revealed her struggle with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), which made her uncertain about her ability to conceive.

Sharing her experience, the Yeh Hai Aashiqui actress stated, “I personally did not like the idea of IUI and IVF. I mean, nothing against it, but if it could happen naturally, that's the best thing." She shared that her gynecologist advised her to try artificial methods of conceiving like IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) first and then IVF (In-vitro Fertilization) if natural procedure is not possible.

Adding to that, Rubina recalled her journey when she had only four months to try to conceive naturally before exploring other options like IUI and IVF, because of her low EMH window at the time. She stated, “Personally I’m of the same belief, nothing against it, but I prefer to conceive naturally, but also I strongly believe in science, so I can go for IUI and IVF definitely.”

The Experience of Irish Twins

In an episode of Rubina’s chat show, Debina Bonnerjee shared her insights about the challenges she had faced being a mother of Irish twins. Recalling her first reaction upon learning that she was going to become a mother again only three months after her elder daughter's birth, she stated, “It was a mixed feeling. I was very scared thinking of what will people think and I was happy too, knowing that my body is fine and it has the capacity to do it again.”

Debina welcomed her daughter, Lianna, on April 3, 2022, and her younger daughter, Divisha, on November 6, 2022. Irish Twins is a term used to describe siblings born to the same mother within a span of 12 months or less.

Postpartum hair fall

A few days back, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to post a video to share her postpartum hair fall journey to raise awareness about the lesser-discussed aspects of motherhood. In the clip, the actress reveals a glimpse of her postpartum hair loss. The Bigg Boss 14 winner said, "Today, I'm not feeling beautiful at all," as she showed the hair fall and said, "Postpartum hair fall, serious hair fall. No one told us about this, that there would be so much hair fall whenever I comb."

The actress added that she has many experiences to share with her fans. She wants to help new mothers feel less scared by sharing knowledge about motherhood. The caption read, “Kisine btaya nahi.”

Rubina Dilaik recalls a horrible incident of breastfeeding twins

Postpartum is often a phase not widely discussed among women, with several changes occurring in both a woman's internal and external life. The Choti Bahu actress is going through the same period.

In an episode, Rubina remembered a night when her mother slept beside her while her kids were in their cot. In the middle of the night, when she woke up to feed one daughter, the other woke up too, and she became really angry.

The actress stated, “This mom's brain where you become blank and you don't remember anything. It's true. It's true. And many times it has happened in the beginning that I don't remember who I fed the milk to. I have a diary in which it is written, for example, 2.45 Edhaa, 3.30 Jeeva.”

Ghazal Alagh’s painful C-section delivery

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth and a shark from the TV show Shark Tank India shared her emotional journey of undergoing a C-section delivery and her partner’s support during that difficult time. She said, “But when Agastya happened and it was a C-section, I was in labour for 48 hours and I still couldn't deliver normally. So in the end, they had to do caesarean and it was a shock. It was a shock to me mentally.”

She continued, “I still remember Varun's expressions because there is a pain threshold, which they measure on the painkillers that when the baby should be delivered. The pain had crossed the threshold and I still remember very clearly that I was in pain but Varun was sitting on the bed and he had tears in his eyes.”

