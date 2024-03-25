Holi or the festival of colors is one of the most colorful and vibrant Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. Individuals perform puja on occasion and also smear each other with colors. Many celebrities in the television industry are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm. Rupali Ganguly, Archana Gautam, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and others also took to social media to share glimpses of how they are enjoying the day and extended wishes to their fans.

Rupali Ganguly, Archana Gautam, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee extend Holi wishes

Rupali Ganguly posted a video from the sets of Anupamaa with her co-stars. The Anupamaa actors can be seen dancing on the song Bolo Sara Ra Ra with colors on their faces. In the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Zero coordination

One take attempt without rehearsal

Framing gadbad

But enthusiasm FULL ON

HAPPY HOLI KI REEL WITH ANUPAMAA ENTHU CUTLETS

AAPKO AUR AAPKE PARIVAAR KO HUMAARI OAR SE HOLI KI DHER SAARI SHUBHKAAMNAAEN”

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Archana Gautam took to her social media handle yesterday and shared videos of her celebrating Holika Dahan. The clips show her performing the rituals, dressed in a white suit. Uploading the clips, she wrote, 'Happy Holi.'

Charu Asopa shared a clip of her with her little girl, Ziana celebrating Holi at home. The momma and daughter duo can be seen twinning in white. Uploading the clip, the actress wrote in caption, "My best Holi ever, with my jaan.."

Watch Charu Asopa's video with daughter Ziana here:

Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia also took to his social media to pen a beautiful wish for his fans on Instagram. His Holi wish reads, “Wishing you all the best Holi! I pray that this holi fills your life with color , immense happiness, joy, positive vibes and peace! Lots of love!”

Palak Tiwari uploaded a selfie of her with red colors smeared on her cheeks as she wished her fans a happy holi. She wrote, "Aap sabko happy Holi!"

Actress Aishwarya Sakujha Nag uploaded a picture of her with a canvas in front of her and holding a color palette. In the caption, she mentioned that she wants to revive her passion for painting. The caption reads, "Holi has always been my favourite festival. Not only will i be playing with colors this year but i promise myself to revive my love for colors on canvas. Have realized that this particular hobby of mine always makes me smile. How are you bringing out joy within yourself this #holi2024"

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actress Ashi Singh posted a clip of her dancing to the song Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere. To create the Holi mood, she wore a white lehenga and smeared pink color on her cheeks as she danced. Uploading the video, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Holi.”

Check out Ashi Singh’s video here:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also took to social media to upload pictures of their family, all covered in colors. The couple along with their little daughters dressed up in white as they celebrated holi.

Their caption reads, “Colors of love, laughter, and togetherness! Celebrating Holi with my beloved family fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude. Here’s to a day filled with vibrant hues and cherished moments! #FamilyHoli #LoveInColors #GratefulHeart”

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating the festival of colors with her husband. uploading pictures with him, she wrote, "Don’t make your life dull; make it colourful! HappyHoli #happyholi #rangbarse #becolourful"

Siddharth Nigam uploaded a picture of celebration with his brother and mother and wrote, “Nigam family ki taraf se apki family ko हैप्पी होली”

Sourabh Raaj Jain posted a series of pictures from a holi photoshoot, and wrote, “आप सभी को होली की बहुत शुभकामनाएं! Wishing you all a very happy Holi!” The pictures also feature his wife.

Besides the wish, he also took to story and uploaded a picture of a box of sweets, and wrote, “Holi ke meethai aap sab ke liye.”

