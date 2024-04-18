It's a double dose of happiness for Gurmeet Choudhary as he celebrates his wife, Debinna Bonnerjee's birthday and his parents' anniversary today (April 18). Marking the special occasions and sharing his lovely feelings about his family and better half, Gurmeet posted a series of pictures on social media, giving a peek into their heartfelt celebrations. The actor also penned a long note expressing excitement over 'double the celebration.'

Gurmeet Choudhary pens a lengthy note for Debinna Bonnerjee

Today, popular television actress Debinna Bonnerjee turns a year older as she celebrates her birthday. A few days before, the couple hosted a grand party for their daughter Lianna's birthday. Now, extending warm wishes to his better half Debinna, Gurmeet took to social media and wrote a long note.

Captioning the celebration pictures, he penned, "Double the Celebration To my Wife: Happy birthday, my world. You make everything easy and better. Without you, there is nothing that I would even imagine doing. From my co-actor to my best friend, to my wife, to the mother of my babies, we have come a long way, Debi… I love you so much. Thank you for being the strongest foundation of my life. (kiss emojis)."

Wishing his parents on their marriage anniversary, Gurmeet Choudhary did not miss out on posting an adorable note for them. Apart from wishing Debinna on her birthday, he extended anniversary wishes to his mom and dad by writing, "To my Parents: Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad. Since a couple of months, having you two around has been an instant guide of light and shine."

The Ramayana actor added, "I am always grateful for you two to be humble and kind, always blessing me from afar. Today, together, all I wish to see is you both healthy, fit, and rocking each step of life with utmost love and fun. Proud son of proud parents."

For the uninitiated, Debinna Bonnerjee is known for playing Sita opposite her real-life husband Gurmeet in the television show Ramayan. The actress also appeared in the comedy series Chidiya Ghar.

