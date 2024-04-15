In the industry of glamour, the arrival of twins among celebrities adds an extra dash of excitement. Twins in the television industry always grab attention. Whether it's the joy of having two babies at once or the challenge of managing both with their careers, it's always fascinating for fans. Let's delve into the world of entertainment and celebrate those TV celebs who have been doubly blessed with the miracle of twins.

Here are five TV celebrities who have been blessed with twins

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and actress Kashmeera Shah were blessed with double happiness through surrogacy in 2017. They named their kids Raayan and Krishaang. The couple hosted a grand birthday party when their twins turned one.

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek first crossed paths on the sets of Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya in Jaipur. They grew close and became good friends. Despite a ten-year age gap, Krushna Abhishek was deeply in love with Kashmera, and their relationship officially began. The couple got married in 2013 in Las vegas. Krushna Abhishek is currently a part of the show The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. Their first daughter, Lianna, arrived in April last year, and they welcomed Divisha in November of the same year. Lianna and Divisha are Irish twins. Irish twins refers to a mother having two children born within 12 months of each other. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee portrayed the iconic roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the show Ramayan.

Their on-screen chemistry turned into real-life love, as they exchanged vows in their marriage in 2011. The actors enjoy an immense fanbase and are receiving love from every corner of the industry.

Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani

Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani, the beloved TV couple welcomed twin babies in 2009, a daughter named Katya and a son named Nevaan. The couple prefers to keep their children away from social media. However, every now and then, they delight us by sharing adorable family pictures.

Gauri first met Hiten Tejwani in Hyderabad during a commercial shoot. Their paths crossed again on the sets of the television series Kutumb, where they coincidentally played the lead roles. Their on-screen chemistry sparked a real-life romance. They got married on April 29, 2004 after two years of dating each other.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are enjoying their blissful life with three daughters Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa. The couple became parents for the first time on October 19, 2016, when their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, were born. Four years later, on December 16, 2020, they welcomed their third daughter, Gia Vanessa.

The duo often shares videos with their twin daughters leaving fans in awe. When Karanvir was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Teejay, with her girls Bella and Vienna, made a surprise appearance during the family week. Karanvir got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears and the audience felt it too.

The two met through a common friend at Bandra's Mount Mary Church. The couple dated for a year and then Karanvir surprised Teejay with a proposal. Six months after their engagement, they got married at the Art of Living ashram in Bangalore.

Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl on July 26, 2023. On the occasion of Jamashtami, the duo revealed the names of their twins after a naming ceremony at their home on September 7.

They named them Radya and Raditya. The duo often shares their joyful parenting moments on social media. Throughout Pankhuri's pregnancy, the couple shared insights from their journey. Gautam and Pankhuri found love on the sets of the Sony TV show Suryaputra Karn.

They tried to keep their wedding festivities private and only invited their close friends. They tied the knot on February 5, 2018 in the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. Gautam is almost 15 years older than Pankhuri Awasthy.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik, the latest mother in the city, gave birth to twin girls in November. The actress, together with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, chose to keep the news under wraps until recently, refraining from sharing it on social media.

The couple exchanged vows on July 21, 2018, after being in a long-term relationship. They even appeared together on Bigg Boss 14. In 2023, they were thrilled to welcome twin daughters into their lives. The pair conducted a pooja and havan ceremony to mark their daughters' first month. Apart from her television roles, Rubina has showcased her talents on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bigg Boss 14. Recently, Rubina Dilaik revealed the upcoming second season of her show Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey.

