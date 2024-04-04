Pinkvilla is back with yet another interesting and exclusive update from the entertainment world. Sony TV's Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege is gaining a lot of attention for its content. The show revolves around ace comedians grilling and roasting the guests while performing various gags. We have exclusively learned about the guests in the upcoming episodes. Read on to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha to appear on Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

Pinkvilla's exclusive sources have informed us that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha will be seen as a guest in Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege. The episode will also feature Manika Dubey. The concept of the show will revolve around poetry meeting comedy. With ace poets like Paritosh Tripathi being a part of the show, it will be exciting to see how the episode will turn out to be.

Take a look at the recent promo of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege:

Sugandha Mishra to perform at Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

The next episode of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege will have guest performers performing special gags on the show. Sugandha Mishra will be seen performing a gag for the first time after her maternity break. Along with Mishra other celebrities who'll join the show include Gaurav More, Balraj, and Shrishti Rode.

The previous episode of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

Previously on Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege, celebrities like Surbhi Chandna, Kamya Punjabi, Ada Khan, Bhagyashree, Munawar Faruqui, and Geeta Kapoor among others graced the show.

In the previous episode, popular wrestler Khali appeared on the show. However, he expressed his disappointment over the jokes cracked on him. Whether Khali's show of anger was a part of the script, is still unknown.

The show has comedians like Gaurav Dubey, Harsh Gujral, and Paritosh Tripathi among others.

