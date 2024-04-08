Did you know Kushal Tandon once fulfilled Shivangi Joshi's special wish on Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka sets?

Pinkvilla brings to you an interesting anecdote about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi from the sets of Barsaatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka when the former fulfilled latter's wish.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on Apr 08, 2024 | 03:38 PM IST | 410
Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon (PC: Shivangi's Instagram)

Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka was quite loved by the audiences. One of the major reasons for the show being liked by many was the lead couple of the show. It had popular actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi playing the lead roles of Reyaansh and Aradhna. While rumor mills have it that something is brewing between Kushal and Shivangi, there hasn't been a reaction from the actors on the speculations yet.

Well, did you know Kushal Tandon once made a special gesture for Shivangi on the sets of the show? Read on to find out more.

Kushal Tandon called a Pani Puri vendor on Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka sets

In a recent video, Aradhana Sharma who played an important role in Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka revealed Kushal's impressive gesture when Shivangi was craving for pani-puri on the sets of the show. Kushal arranged a pani-puri seller on the sets of the show for Joshi. While Joshi relished delicious pani-puri, other co-stars from the show also enjoyed the chat on the sets.

Sharma further mentioned that she loves #KuShiv (Kushal and Shivangi) and wishes that they get together in real life.

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's tweet on arranging pani puri on the sets:


As Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka was in the last leg of the shoot, there were strong rumors about Joshi and Tandon's bond turning into something more than just friendship. It was reported that the Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor shared a picture with Shivangi from one of their outings, but deleted it later.

More about Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon, a popular model, made his acting debut with Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai followed by reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is also known for projects like Hum and Beyhad.

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Bekaboo and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others to her credit.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi wrap up Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, give peek into last day of shoot

Credits: Kushal Tandon's Twitter
