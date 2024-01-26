Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi wrap up Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, give peek into last day of shoot

Popular TV stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have been audience's favorite actors and enjoy a huge fan base. The two are seen playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor's show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. However, recently Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is all set to wrap up. Now, Kushal and Shivangi have shared a glimpse of the last day of their shoot and have officially announced the show's pack-up.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka wraps up:

A few minutes back, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a post with her fans and followers. She shared a few pictures with her co-actor Kushal Tandon and penned a long note expressing her gratefulness for the journey.

Shivangi wrote, "Today we conclude this beautiful journey, our last shoot day for Barsaatein, a show that will always remain close to our heart…We are grateful for every cast and crew member who came together to make the magic happen and most importantly all of you, bas yunhi aapke pyaar ki barsaatein hamesha barkaraar rahe…Thankyou @therealkushaltandon for being an incredible partner in this journey. And lastly, the lady with unparalleled vision and grit and determination. Thank you for everything @ektarkapoor Ma’am A special mention to @jaya_misra @tanusridgupta.. lots of love."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here-

Kushal Tandon also took to his social media handle to inform fans about Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's last day. The actor shared two videos on his Instagram story showing fans a glimpse of the wrap-up. Sharing a video with his team, Kushal wrote, "Last day of shoot, what a beautiful journey it was, good bye Barsatain, bid adieu, until next time."

He then shared another video where Shivangi Joshi is seen sipping coffee as they are on set to shoot their last scene. The actress is seen dressed in a beautiful yellow saree.

Watch Kushal Tandon's video here-

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that the channel and makers have decided to pull the plug for Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. As per our sources, the makers might air the last episode of the show on February 16, 2024.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, premiered on 3 July 2023 with Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon playing lead roles. While Shivangi essays the role of Aradhana Sahni, Kushal plays Reyansh Lamba.

