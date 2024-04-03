Did you know Mona Singh’s Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is remake of a Colombian drama? Know here

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is a show that garnered a humongous fan following and viewership when it aired back in 2003. The story of the drama along with its casting and performances is still etched in the hearts of the viewers. However, very few people know that the show was actually a remake of a famous Colombian drama named Yo soy Betty, la fea’.

Mona Singh’s timeless classic was inspired by a Columbian show

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin which starred Mona Singh in the titular role was a remake of the Colombian telenovela, Yo soy Betty, la fea which translates to I am Betty, the ugly one. The Cinderella comedy ran for 2 years and revolved around the life-changing story of a poor and ugly girl named Betty.

Take a look at Mona Singh talking about Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi:

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin opened to strong word of mouth and numbers. It continued grabbing top spots on the TRP charts for a long time. The show saw Mona Singh slaying in the unforgettable role of Jassi. The look featured the actress in peculiar glasses and braces. Her awkward demeanor added more depth to the character. The portrayal went on to question several conventional notions of beauty during the time it aired on TV. It also set off important debates about body positivity and self-acceptance.

About Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

The SonyTV drama depicted the story of a smart and talented Jassi, who is often subjected to mockery due to her looks. She gets a job at a fashion house where she proves her skills and fights all preconceived notions. At work, Jassi falls in love with her boss, Armaan. The show saw a huge turn of events with Jassi going through a makeover and coming back as Jessica Bedi to take revenge on all those who made fun of her and did wrong to her.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin also starred Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi, Gaurav Gera and Manini Mishra in pivotal roles. The much-loved, tuneful title track of the show was sung by Shaan. It aired from Sept 1, 2003 to May 4, 2006.

