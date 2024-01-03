When Bigg Boss 7's Shilpa-Apurva Agnihotri revealed contestants of the reality show seek psychiatric help

Bigg Boss 17 has become a topic of discussion after Abhishek Kumar was mocked for his mental health; from Bollywood celebrities like Ritesh Deshmukh to ex-contestants Kamya Punjabi, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Neil Bhatt, and Prince Narula among others came out in his support.

While there is a lot of discussion about how a person's mental health is being affected on the show, a vlog of Bigg Boss 17 contestants Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri talking about the repercussions of doing the show has gone viral.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri talk about the impact of Bigg Boss on mental health

In a vlog that Apurva and Shilpa posted months ago, they revealed how they weren't keen on participating in the show. Apurva mentioned that he was aware that a person can lose his hard-earned respect and reputation if things go wrong in the show. He mentioned that many contestants who are their friends and did Bigg Boss had to seek psychiatric help after the show.

The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor mentioned that how much ever a person is thick-skinned, the online trolling and name-calling do get to them, and they get affected.

Have a look at Apurva Agnihotri's video on Instagram with his daughter

Shilpa Agnihotri on her emotional outbreak in Bigg Boss 7

Shilpa Agnihotri also spoke about her extreme emotional outbreak in the show when Apurva agreed to cut off his hair and don a mohawk hairdo. Shilpa had lost her cool and was seen screaming and asking Apurva not to take that step.

Shilpa reasoned out her reaction and stated that Apurva had signed a show after Bigg Boss wherein he was supposed to play a business tycoon and was supposed to have a certain look with his hair. She said, "I thought Apurva forgot about the contract and agreed to cut his hair."

Shilpa revealed that after Bigg Boss, the makers of the show that Apurva had signed politely refused to take him on board as he didn't fit the look because of the haircut. The Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress mentioned that the show ran for two and half years, and Apurva couldn't be a part of the same just because of his haircut in Bigg Boss 7.

Shilpa Agnihotri on getting bullied in Bigg Boss 7

In the vlog, Shilpa said that she was often bullied for taking her husband's side and was often called out for being a dotting wife. She unveiled the hypocrisy by mentioning that other people who fell in love on the show within 15 days were appreciated for taking a stand for each other, but she was called out for taking a stand for her husband, with whom she's been married for ten years. She stated that she never understood the same.

Shilpa and Apurva on their takeaway from Bigg Boss 7

Shilpa and Apurva further mentioned that the best thing that happened to them through Bigg Boss 7 was finding a friend and brother in Kushal Tandon. They stated that Kushal became their family after the show and will always remain close.

Shilpa also added that she was relieved being evicted from the show and prayed for his husband Apurva's exit from the show the following week. She was happy that Apurva came out during the Karwachauth festival.

