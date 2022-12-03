Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani become parents to baby girl; Looking back at couple's relationship

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani started a new phase of their life on Saturday. The duo embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. They are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The extremely romantic pair never fails to give us major relationship goals. With them starting a new chapter, we take a look at their lovey-dovey relationship journey from where all started and how everything fell into place beautifully. Shilpa and Apurva's first meet

Their first encounter was when Shilpa saw Apurva for the very first time at a coffee shop. The actress was heard confessing several times that she had a huge crush on the actor after watching him in Pardes co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. When did love blossom

The one-sided chemistry started when Shilpa saw Apurva for the first time. Later on, they both landed up to be in the same industry and met through a common friend, Rakshanda Khan. She introduced them to each other. Apurva and Shilpa’s marriage

The lovebirds tied the knot on June 24, 2004. The wedding was held in Dehradun as reportedly Shilpa's grandmother could not come to Mumbai. They got married after six months of courtship. Embracing parenthood

Apurva Agnihotri took to Instagram and shared the happy news of becoming father after 18 years of their marriage. He and his wife Shilpa welcomed their first baby girl. He captioned the post, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI Please shower her with all your love and blessings Om Namaha Shivaya.” The happy parents are seen kissing their sweet little angle on the video. Professional stints

Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. He appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Saubhagyalaxmi. Shilpa is best known for her appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Both of them have also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 together.

