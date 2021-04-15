EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mona Singh on challenges faced while doing Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: There was an accident...

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin made all its cast members a household name, and Gaurav Gera informs that many actors and technical crew who were not a part of the show, really wanted to be in it.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin was one of the most popular shows of its time on Indian television. Mona Singh had played the titular role, while Gaurav Gera was Nandu, Jassi's best friend. Now, Pinkvilla got the two together for an exclusive conversation about the 2003 show. The sitcom made all its cast members a household name, and Gaurav informs that many actors and technical crew who were not a part of the show, really wanted to be in it. However, every show has its own roadblocks too.

When asked about the challenges they faced while making the show, here’s what they had to say. “See the only challenge I faced was the challenge of telecast. Because I was playing the main lead I was there in every scene. You know 95 percent of the episode was around me. So I used to never get a break, and I didn’t understand this concept when Deeya, Tony (producers Deeya Singh and Tony Singh), and the channel told me that you’ll get two days off in a month. At that time I was just 23, and I was like pata nahin what do they mean by that they will give me two days off in a month, let me try. But when I started to shoot I realised TV is very tough, you have no right to fall ill also,” says Mona.

She further adds, “Like even if you are ill, or you are dying, the tape has to go. You have to shoot, no matter what. So there was a doctor on set taking care, there were some days when I had a drip on me. There was an accident that I had gone through, there was a light which fell on my head, I got stitches. There were many things I had to face during Jassi which were very challenging. But I was happily still doing it.”

Gaurav stated that there should be a ‘human officer’ on the sets. “If the industry was one shift, I really think I would be doing much more work,” says Gaurav.

