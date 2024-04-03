Many popular television actors have successfully carved a place for themselves in the Bollywood industry. However, the journey has not been smooth for most of them. Recently, in an interview popular actor Vivek Dahiya revealed that he auditioned for the Bollywood movie Khoobsurat in Fawad Khan’s role. However, as luck would have it, later the Pakistani actor bagged the role. Read on to know how Vivek Dahiya missed out on the role.

Vivek Dahiya reveals auditioning for Khoobsurat

Talking about auditioning for the 2014 movie, Vivek Dahiya revealed that when he came to Mumbai, he thought he would do movies only. He stated, “I had auditioned for the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and they liked my work and said, ‘I like your personality but we need to test you on camera so we will do a simple reading’.”

Dahiya readily agreed. However, he admitted, “I was terrible in it and I started to sweat, I was fumbling and I was too nervous to do the role and that's what Sonam caught about me and she understood me and she told me not to worry and told me to go home and prepare with the script and they would do another run fair enough.”

Although he was better the next time, but not good enough to be a lead in a big banner movie like Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He accepted it and realised that he needed to improve. “It was the realisation for me that I need to train myself as I thought I would audition and will be selected but then you need to deliver,” added Dahiya.

Vivek Dahiya on why he chose television

However, this audition proved to be an important moment for his career. He said, "I had decided either to do television and learn acting or do theatre where I need to serve tea and won't get work and hence I did television and started auditions."

However, it was not a smooth journey for him. "I was terrible at the beginning but then later got the knack of it as I feel acting is all about basic observation, a lot of common sense and if you are playing a character how to understand it and it comes with experiences and observations. So when I did the show, every day I did better and Yes! It has been a difficult journey," concluded Dahiya.

On the professional front, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in Jhalak DIkhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant.

