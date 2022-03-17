Holi 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Philip, Aishwarya Khare & Rakshanda Khan share favourite memories of the festival

Holi 2022 is finally here and the air is filled with a sense of excitement and joy. After all, our lives are slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy after two years of a global pandemic. This time around, we can finally hope to celebrate the festival of colours with our close ones, albeit maintaining protocol and safety guidelines. Nonetheless, for most people in the country, Holi equals happiness, good food, and spending time with one’s family. Speaking of which, we conversed with three popular actresses from top television shows, and asked them to share their fond memories around the festival. Here’s what they have to say.

Tina Philip who plays the role of Rhea in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya mentioned that she is excited to celebrate the festival with her team. She stated, “I am excited for this year’s Holi celebration as I will be celebrating it with my Kumkum Bhagya team. I have always wanted to try ‘Bhang’, I have never done it but hoping to try it this year. Holi has always been one of my favourite festivals, I remember when I was a child. We used to go on rooftops to throw water balloons on the people one week before Holi even started. I miss those days! I wish everyone a very happy Holi, may the canvas of your life be filled with the colours of joy and happiness!”

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said she won’t be traveling home this year, but that she sees it as a blessing in disguise. “This year’s Holi celebration is going to be very different for everyone since nobody has been celebrated it for the past 2 years. Every year I used to travel back home to celebrate Holi with my family, but unfortunately this year I won’t be traveling. But I see this as a blessing in disguise! Instead of my family at home, I will get to celebrate it with my Bhagya Lakshmi family on the set. I still remember when I was a child, me and my cousins used to jump into a water tank behind our house after putting all the colours we used to buy, splashing coloured water all over the floor. This is the most precious memory I have of my childhood Holi. I wish everyone a very Happy Holi, I hope everyone has a wonderful, colourful, and joyful Holi this year,” said Aishwarya.

Rakshanda Khan who plays the role of Jaya Maa in Zee TV’s Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na expressed that it’s the food that excites her the most about this festival. She said, “I honestly don’t like playing Holi, but I love the food that this festival brings with it. My mother-in-law makes the most delicious Gujiyas which I can literally eat all day. And the other thing I look forward to is Thandai (Non-bhang) one. These are the only things that excite me the most about Holi. I would like to wish all my fans a very happy Holi, may this festival bring in a lot of love, laughter, and colours to your life. Stay safe!”

Team Pinkvilla wishes everyone a joyous and safe Holi 2022!