EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gaurav Gera, Suresh on LOL Hasee Toh Phasee’s comparison with Bigg Boss: We’re a comedy show

Amazon Prime Video’s new comedy show LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse will feature a host of popular comedians, including Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Suresh Menon, Mallika Dua, Cyrus Broacha and Aditi Mittal among a few others. Pinkvilla recently got a chance to interact with three participants from the show - Gaurav, Suresh and Aditi. LOL (Last one Laughing) is a TV show franchise, and Aditi informs that she saw it’s Japanese version first. “Then I saw the Australian one and then the Mexico one, but I never got through it. However, I was mind blown. I was like ‘this is brutal and psychological’. Mental control will be required to kind of stay in this house for 6 hours,” says Mittal.

Hasse Toh Phasse’s format also reminds one of Bigg Boss where celebs are locked inside a house. Reacting on these comparisons Suresh says, “This is not that show at all. I would say that you should not even have that baggage in your mind, when you go to watch. This is not Bigg Boss. We are a comedy show, something which is very unique in itself where people who make others laugh are in a room with people who make others laugh, but they (themselves) can’t laugh. So that itself is funny. There is no reality bytes, sorry! You come here only for pure entertainment.”

Gaurav too expresses his support to Suresh’s response. “We are not attempting to be Bigg Boss,” he states.

