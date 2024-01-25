WATCH: Shrimad Ramayan's Shilpa Saklani and her daughter get candidly captured by husband Apurva Agnihotri

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are a power couple in the television industry who always inspire us with their amazing relationship. Not only are they a loving couple, but they also show us the true beauty of marriage. After 18 years of marriage, they became parents in 2022 when Shilpa gave birth to a baby girl. Apurva recently shared an adorable video on social media, capturing his wife and their little bundle of joy.

Apurva Agnihotri secretly captures Shilpa Saklani

A few hours ago, Apurva Agnihotri took to his official Instagram handle and treated fans with a short clip where he is seen moving in a car along with his wife, Shilpa Saklani, and their little baby girl. The video has the actor quietly capturing Shilpa, who seems to be asleep with their daughter in her lap, who adorably looks busy feeding on milk.

As the mother-daughter duo have a relaxing yet adorable moment together, Apurva captures them secretly while feeling blessed. As the actor turns the camera to himself, he passes a sweet smile, and the frame will take your heart away.

Watch Apurva Agnihotri's video here:

About Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani

The first time when Shilpa and Apurva met was at a coffee shop. Interestingly, the actress talked about having a crush on Apurva Agnihotri after watching him in Pardes alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Eventually, the two started working in the same industry and met again through a common friend.

Advertisement

After falling for each other, the pair got married in 2004 in Dehradun. It was after 18 years of their marriage that Apurva and Shilpa welcomed their first baby girl in 2022. They named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

Speaking of the professional front, Apurva Agnihotri debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes. Later, he appeared in a few television shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Saubhagyalaxmi.

On the other hand, Shilpa Saklani is recognized for her appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She participated in Bigg Boss 7 with her husband. Currently, the actress is seen in Shrimad Ramayan, essaying the role of Kaikeyi.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon has THIS adorable reaction as co-star Shivangi Joshi turns paparazzi on sets