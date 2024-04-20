Shark Tank India 3’s Vineeta Singh has expressed her concern on a serious matter. The Shark took to X (formerly called Twitter) to update her fans about a distressing situation she has been dealing with for the last few weeks.

She has been dealing with fake news of her death and arrest and after several complaints to competent authorities, she has seen no results.

Shark Vineeta Singh on fake reports circulating about her death and arrest

Taking to X an hour back, Vineeta Singh mentioned that she has been dealing with paid PR who has spread fake news about her death and arrest. The reports have continued to surface for the last 5 weeks.

Although she ignored them at first, later she reported to Meta (formerly named Facebook) and the Mumbai Cyber Police, but nothing helped. The worst part of dealing with this is when people call her mother to verify the news. In the post, she asked for suggestions from netizens.

Check out Vineeta Singh’s tweet here:

This is what Vineeta Singh's tweet reads, "Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it's not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom. Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?"

Sharing her tweet on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dealing with trolls is one thing, but this. Keeps coming up from new accounts. Any suggestions will be helpful.”

Reacting to Vineeta’s post, one user commented saying that he saw similar posts on social media, “There were few other like Vineeta is bankrupt... I was bit confused and then understood fake as. It was on FB.” To this, the entrepreneur commented, “Yes there is a whole series of similar fake news running on @Facebook”

Others commented, “this is so scary, hope things get sorted out soon!” and “OMG , this is really bad. Pls take action.” Most of them expressed concern saying she should not be at the receiving end of this and tagged the authorities to take prompt actions.

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh was last seen as a Shark in Shark Tank India 3 along with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar, among others.

