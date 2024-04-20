Ghazal Alagh is one of the sharks from the debut season of the business reality show, Shark Tank India. Ghazal has been quite vocal about supporting female entrepreneurs and offering them support and motivation in every way she can.

She recently dropped a video on her Instagram handle sharing five phrases that will help a woman boost her confidence.

Ghazal Alagh shares 5 confidence-boosting phrases

Recently, Ghazal Alagh shared an inspiring video on her Instagram handle, where she highlighted five such powerful phrases that will help a woman boost her morale. Through her video, Ghazal is sending the message to all women that they need to believe in themselves.

At the beginning of the video, she wrote, “5 things a woman should get comfortable saying:” Further she started mentioning all those five phrases, including ‘No’, ‘I’m proud of myself’, ‘I disagree and here’s why’, ‘Yes I can’, and ‘I deserve.’

Along with this influential video, she captioned it, "These 5 Power Phrases will boost your confidence (everyone can use them) like magic. It's time to Silence the self-doubt and crush it at work. Drop in the comments if you agree."

Fans reactions

Truly, the video’s motivational message resonated with her admirers as well. As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the users couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their views on the same. One of the users wrote, “Ghazal you are so inspiring, and seeing you bring a different kind of positivity.” Another user commented, “Agree infact all of us should be able to say this,” and the next one agreed with her completely.

More about Ghazal Alagh

On the professional front, Ghazal Alagh is a co-founder of the beauty and self-care brand Mamaearth. Apart from that she was featured as a shark in the first season of Shark Tank India alongside, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

On the personal front, she exchanged wedding vows with Varun Alagh on 28 January 2011. The entrepreneur couple is now parents to Agastya Alagh and Ayaan Alagh.

