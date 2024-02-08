Shark Tank India 3 is one of the quite successful reality shows on television. The show gives a platform to budding entrepreneurs who also get finance, funding, and business ideas from the Sharks on the show. The show is in its third season and has many celebrated businessmen as a part of the Shark Panel. Recently, Pinkvilla had an exclusive interview with the sharks Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta.

In the interview, the sharks spoke at length about the fun on the sets, their bond, and more.

Anupam Mittal on visiting dating websites

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People's Group and Shaadi.com. When asked if he goes through his website and checks out profiles that are registered for wedding prospects, Mittal said, "I go on dating sites and when my wife asks about the same, I tell her that I'm researching the market. It's a very legitimate excuse for me to be on a dating site."

On being asked if he has misused the legitimate excuse, he quipped, "Have you met my wife? She would take my case. I don't put my profile anywhere, don't research nor do I check out profiles."

Have a look at the entire exclusive video interview with the Shark Tank India 3 panel-

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh roasts Anupam Mittal

Sugar Cosmetic's CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh has a great observational skill and the entrepreneur often pulls legs of her friends on the show. When asked about Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh shared a unique thing about Mittal and mentioned that like her, it is his third season on the show and he often gets stuck on a few alphabets and continues using words from those alphabets each season.

Vineeta quipped, "In season one, he was stuck with the alphabet 'J' and would say words starting from the same like Josh, Jazba and Junoon. In the second season, he was stuck with the alphabet 'M' and would say things like ' Aap ke paas Maqsad hai, Muqaddar hai Kyuki aapke saath Mittal judne wala hai."

She added that Anupam Mittal took a leap from being stuck at certain words in the first two seasons to saying weird words like Totke and Tigdam in the third season. She also challenged Mittal should say words starting from 'X' in the next season of Shark Tank India.

Anupam Mittal shares his thoughts on the interim budget

Anupam Mittal shared his opinion on the interim budget and said, “I think other takeaways besides the 1 crore, firstly, it was on account budget, so you cannot expect too much out of it because it’s a midterm budget. But one thing is clear: our nominal growth rate in India is fast inching towards 10 percent, and when we grow 10-12 % every year…nominal is what matters; real doesn’t matter, it does, but for average, nominal is what matters,” shared the Shark.

Vineeta Singh believed that the interim budget didn't focus much on the start-ups and she mentioned hoping that the full-fledged budget focusses on the same.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 EXCLUSIVE: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal refuses to change misconceptions about his brand; know why