Shark Tank India 3's Anupam Mittal enjoys the popularity of being one of the coolest Sharks. One of the most successful businessmen in the country, he knows how to balance between fun and work. The Shark maintains an active presence on social media to stay connected with his followers and often shares glimpses into his life. Now, in his recent social media post, the entrepreneur shared a clip of how he multitasks.

Anupam Mittal shows how to multitask

The clip shared by Anupam Mittal shows him preparing for his day and at the same time, ensuring he makes up most of the time. In the clip, Mittal is sitting at his desk, working on the laptop, all while one man fixes his hair, and another takes care of his make-up. Well, the clip summed up the life of an entrepreneur.

Check out Anupam Mittal's video here:

The Shark is known for his witty sense of humor and his caption on the clip reflected that. Along with the clip, he wrote, "Gotta 'make-up' for time lost."

Meanwhile, talking about his popularity, the Shark gained immense fame after he appeared on the panel of the first season of Shark Tank India. He returned for the next two seasons as well. He shares a great bond with Shark Tank India 3 judges Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and others.

He often pulled their legs during pitches on the show. It was also their occasional argument over pitchers that kept the audience hooked. The third season went off air after the last episode streamed on March 31.

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of the People Group. The entrepreneur often shares interesting market trends and insights on entrepreneurship, his advice, and success stories of start-ups he invested in on his social media handles. Just two days back, he shared a long note advising businesses hiring for senior positions. He shared what he follows when it comes to hiring for such positions and the post went viral.

