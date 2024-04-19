Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh is an inspiration to all women who want to make it big. The entrepreneur wears many hats including being a mother. As many women look up to her, they often wonder how she balances all roles.

The Shark often generously shares her insights and offers valuable guidance on entrepreneurship, juggling motherhood, self-care, and beyond. In her latest post, she seeks to motivate all career women who feel like they're running out of time. Dive in for some inspiration!

Shark Tank India 3's Vineeta Singh shares advice for working women

It is a very common concern among women that their biological and career clocks are not aligned. If they chase one they are late for the other. Vineeta Singh's recent post aims to address that. She started the note on a strong hook, "Ladies, your biological clock and career clock are NOT in conflict!

*There is no career clock.*

Careers span decades and if you stay away from peer comparisons, there is actually no race, no clock."

Read Vineeta Singh's post here:

Then the Shark Tank India 3's judge went on to talk about her own experience of welcoming a child at a moment that was a deciding time for her career. She explained, "I welcomed my first child at the same time as the first @trysugar product and felt quite underconfident about my life choices at the moment. But recently when my dad completed 50 years in research, it struck me that I’d love to be in business for 50 years & counting. On that kind of time scale, the concept of a clock, a race, few months here and there seems trivial."

She concluded the note with some suggestions for all women. She advised, "So rather than optimising the timing of personal milestones, optimise being in a career you love so much that you’re thinking decades, not years! And in the meantime, it doesn’t matter who else is at what salary, designation, equity, etc. Comparisons lead to unhappiness anyways and the solution is not to put yourself on a clock! The solution is to not compare :)

Worry about driving in the wrong career lane for sure, but not so much about the speed or a few pit stops here and there!"

Vineeta Singh uploaded the long message with a picture of her at a Sugar store. She mentioned in the caption, "Old pics from our 100th store launch."

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh is the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. She had several failed start-ups before she founded Sugar. She is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and they are parents to two sons, Vikrant and Ranveer.

Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Singh is passionate about running, cycling, and swimming. She often shares glimpses of her activities on her official Instagram handle.

