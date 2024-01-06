Indian Idol 14: Sanjay Dutt gives contestant jadoo ki jhappi, Shares THIS advice with him; WATCH

Indian Idol 14 is keeping the audience entertained with the incredible performances of some exceptionally talented singers. In the latest episode, the popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be gracing the show with his presence. The official channel of the show released a promo that gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect from this exciting episode.

The highlight of the night will be when Sanjay Dutt, thoroughly impressed by one of the contestants' performance, gives him a heartfelt "jadoo ki jhappi" (magical hug). Get ready for a truly memorable episode!

Sanjay Dutt to grace Indian Idol 14 tonight

Sanjay Dutt is in for a treat as he gets to witness some amazing performances by the contestants. The host, Hussain Kuwajerwala, and the judges give him a warm welcome. In a promo shared on social media, contestant Subhadeep Das wows everyone with his rendition of the iconic song Khal Nayak Hoon Main from Sanjay Dutt's movie Khal Nayak released in 1993. Both the judges and Sanjay Dutt himself were highly impressed by his performance.

The Bollywood actor also says his iconic dialogue from the movie, “Ji haan, mein hu Khalnayak.” Hearing the contestant sing, Judge Shreya Ghoshal exclaims, “Tum kya ho yaar cheez, oye hoye! (What are you!)” Vishal Dadlani also whistles and cheers.

Watch the Indian Idol 14 promo here:

As the contestant finishes his performance, Sanjay Dutt says, “Tu idhar aa, jadoo ki jhappi deta hu. (Come here, I will give you jadoo ki jhappi).” The contestant hugs him and says, “Sanju dekha tha sir, you are an inspiration.” To this, the actor replies, “Lekin Sanju se seekhna, par Sanju banna maat. (Learn from Sanju, but do not become Sanju).”

The special episode of Indian Idol 14 titled Celebrating Sanjay Dutt will air tonight. The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Subhadeep ko mili ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ from none other than Sanjay Dutt, jab usne gaya one of the most iconic songs of Sanju Baba! Dekhiye #IndianIdol Celebrating Sanjay Dutt, kal raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

In tonight's show, Sanjay Dutt will also share stories about his time in prison and recall memories of his late parents, the iconic actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

