‘Filmy people make you feel small’: Shweta Tiwari on why it was different working for Rohit Shetty’s web show
Shweta Tiwari will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her experience working on the show.
Shweta Tiwari will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s cop universe installment, Indian Police Force. This also marks the film director’s OTT debut. Shweta Tiwari will be seen alongside popular actors Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress shared how she bagged the role and how she didn’t feel any differences despite being a TV actor.
Shweta Tiwari on how she bagged the role in India Police Force
Talking about how Shweta Tiwari bagged the role in Indian Police Force, the actress shared, "First of all, it was an honor to be part of Rohit Shetty cop universe. When I first received the call from the office, I said yes instantly. When they asked if I wanted to hear the part, I just said no."
Shweta Tiwari who has established herself as a popular actress in the television world stars in this web series alongside Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. Talking about working with these big names, the actress shared, "When you meet filmy people, sometimes they make you feel you are small or you are from TV. But on this set, everyone had the same respect, the same value. It was amazing.
Also working with these legends out here.. People often say they don’t need to rehearse, and here they were rehearsing their lines. And on top of that, the team…they were so good. When they set the scene with Rohit sir, I would wonder if we can match up to them. The way they delivered their dialogues. It was really an honour to be part of this cop world."
Shweta Tiwari recalls meeting Rohit Shetty during Khatron Ke Khiladi
The actress starred in the adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She recalled that she used to be scared of Rohit Shetty on the sets of the show. “I used to be very scared of him. I am still scared of him. The best part about him is how he makes everyone feel comfortable,” added the actress.
Indian Police Force will premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.
