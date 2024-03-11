Nakuul Mehta has a huge fanbase among his contemporary actors. From his stint on television shows to becoming a voice-over artist in the Animal movie, he has come a long way. Apart from being a talented actor, Nakuul is also a responsible father to his little bundle of joy, Sufi. The Ishqbaaz fame recently posted a video and revealed how he can make Usain Bolt less secure.

What act of Nakuul Mehta makes Usain Bolt feel less secure?

Nakuul Mehta and his industry friend Alekh Sangal posted a collaborative video on their Instagram handle. The video shows them dancing to some impromptu moves. The clip mentioned, "Making Usain Bolt feeling less secure by changing diapers in a record speed of 6.8 seconds & using the remaining 4 full seconds to do the victory dance."

Sharing the funny yet relatable video with his fans, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "You can call us Daddeeeey." The Ishqbaaz fame is seen wearing a traditional outfit, while Alekh opted for a black blazer and a matching pair of pants.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

After Nakuul Mehta posted the fun video, netizens landed varied reactions in the comment section. One of the comments read, "While mommies took an eleven second nap (laughing enojis)." A fan commented, "(laughing emojis) you guys have the greatest sense of humour." Another netizen reacted, "Haha.. you guys So cute."

Advertisement

Look at some of the comments here:

About Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul stepped into the world of television in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Disha Parmar. Ever since his first appearance, he managed to capture the hearts of the viewers. Following that, he also starred in popular shows like Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul's charm on screen was undoubtedly one of the main reasons why these shows became a hit among the audience.

On the personal front, the charming personality is married to singer Jankee Parekh. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2012. The couple has a son whom they named Sufi. Thanks to his active social media presence, the fans keep receiving candid glimpses of his personal life.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Miley Jab Hum Tum's Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal visit Arjun Bijlani in hospital; their fun banter is hard to miss