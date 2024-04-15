Nakuul Mehta, known for his role in Ishqbaaz, is among the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor continues to captivate hearts both on and off-screen. The actor, who tied the knot with Jankee Parekh Mehta in 2012, recently gave fans a delightful peek into their personal life.

The video received several funny comments, and netizens also expressed that they could relate to him. Read on.

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee's playful coffee ritual

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta has shared a cute yet funny video with his wife, Jankee. He added a witty caption that read, “Atleast she let me have the 2nd best coffee.”

Nakuul humorously revealed their daily coffee compromise ritual. The video had a caption on it that read, “Our relationship is about her tasting both coffees to...give me the one she doesn’t like as much.” In the video, Jankee Parekh Mehta was seen tasting her and her husband Nakuul’s coffee as well. Nakuul was seen making a cute and irritated face.

Fan reactions

As soon as Nakuul Mehta shared the video, fans filled the comment section with laughter and expressed their thoughts on the video. One user wrote, “The way @nakuulmehta changed his reaction when she took the coffee, but in ending it was like I only need to compromise kya hi karu after all she is my wife But still it's cute. Love the bond you both have. (I only need to compromise, what else can I do, after all, she is my wife, But still, it's cute).”

Expressing relatability for the couple's adorable chemistry, another user commented, “Oh this is so relatable. main bhi Aisi hi hu, but I just love the fact ki betterhalf woh pee bhi lete hain. So cute na ……(I'm like that too, but I just love the fact that my better half also drinks).” A person commented, “Kahani ghar ghar ki (the story of every house).”

More about Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh. They dated for quite a while before getting married in 2012. The couple had their first child, Sufi, on February 3, 2021.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta entered the entertainment industry with the TV series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012.

He has appeared in well-known TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Mehta stepped into the web industry with I Don’t Watch TV and has appeared in the Never Kiss Your Best Friend series, the short film Ved and Arya, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan falls ill due to shooting for long hours; 'You can't even peacefully have at least one meal a day'