Nakuul Mehta ditches THIS for adventurous morning ride across river while listening to Ali Sethi's song

Nakuul Mehta shared a refreshing early morning picture earlier today. With a bright smile, which is the perfect way to start the day, Nakuul is on an adventurous ride. He took to Instagram to share his early morning activity with his fans.

Nakuul Mehta’s adventurous river ride

Nakuul Mehta couldn’t stop himself from sharing his early morning refreshing picture from his adventurous river ride on his Instagram handle while giving his fans a glimpse of his life. Sharing a picture of him with a bright smile on his face in the middle of the river, enjoying the boat ride, he expressed his vibe. In the caption, he also discloses what the Ishqbaaz actor has ditched to come this far, as he writes, “Ditched the petrol guzzler For some morning sun, ride across the rivers & Ali Sethi Top of the morning, y’all.”

The actor was seen enjoying the boat ride for which he had ditched his car. He mockingly denoted his car as a petrol guzzler. Nakuul chose to enjoy the warmth of the modest sun early in the morning in the river while vibing on the song Mahi Mera by the famous Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi.

Mehta referred to it as one of the most beautiful of all mornings. To be well defined, it was a morning captivated by the serenity of the environment.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor never fails to give his fans a quick sneak peek into his life, which portrays that he believes in living his life to the fullest. Which is filled with adventures, enjoyment, and lots of family time.

More about Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is a prominent name in the television industry as he has essayed the role of some of the significant characters, namely Ishqbaaz, where he played the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi opposite Surbhi Chandna, aka Anika. The plot of the story revolves around the brotherhood of three brothers. Recently, he essayed the role of Ram Kapoor in the iconic daily soap sequel Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. At the same time, the actor made his debut on Hindi television with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, portraying Aditya Kumar, in 2012.

