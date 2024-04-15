Despite Mumbai Indians’ best efforts, Chennai Super Kings beat them by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. CSK scored 206/4 and MI finished at 186/6. Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to bat in the last over and he scored 20 off 4 balls, which made all the difference.

Many celebrities who are fans of the player, couldn’t help, but take to social media to react. Actors Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, and Shark Aman Gupta posted some of the best tweets.

Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni, and Aman Gupta’s posts on CSK’s win

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta, who is an avid fan of cricket shared a few tweets during the match. However, one tweet that went viral is his Bollywood reference to Dhoni’s performance. He wrote, “MSD & Wankhede is the SRK Kajol of Cricket.” It got more than 500 reposts.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Dhoni makes Hardik look soft.” This tweet sparked an interesting discussion with one of the netizens. An entrepreneur and a follower of the actor, replied, “T20 WC captain much?” To this, Nakuul replied, “Legend. And the only guy to meet him twice close second.”

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s tweets here:

Aly Goni, another fan of cricket who never misses a match, has always been vocal about his support for Dhoni. In his tweet yesterday, he wrote, "Dhoni made 20 runs in last 4 balls CSK won by 20 runs.. Thala for a reason #Dhoni." Fans reacted to the tweet saying, "Dhoni means magic." Others thanked him for showing his support for CSK.

Talking about Dhoni's performance in the last over and how he drove CSK to victory, the actor posted another tweet, "Mahhi maar raha hain." In a different tweet, he praised the legendary cricketer and wrote, "This 42 yo is still the best finisher in the world … #period." Besides his tweets, he also posted a series of posts on Instagram stories.

Check out Aly Goni's tweets here:

It should be mentioned here that although Mumbai Indians couldn't win the match, Rohit Sharma deserved a shootout for his performance. The player, often referred to as Hitman, scored 105 runs in 63 balls. Aly Goni posted a picture of the match and wrote, "Rohit Sharma The Best."

Shark Tank India 3's Aman Gupta also posted a photo of Dhoni and Sharma and wrote, "What A Match!"

Check out Aman Gupta's post here:

