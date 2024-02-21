Drashti Dhami celebrates 9 years of togetherness with hubby Niraj Khemka; shares heartwarming pic

Drashti Dhami is one of the most enigmatic actresses of the Indian Television industry. She has earned recognition after appearing in popular shows like Geet…Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala…Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Besides creating waves with her interesting projects, Drashti also often shares glimpses from her personal life via social media. Just recently, she commemorated her 9th wedding anniversary with Niraj Khemka by dropping a delightful post.

Drashti Dhami shares special anniversary post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Drashti Dhami posted a loved-up photo with her better half Niraj Khemka. The frame sees Drashti dressed up in a black bodycon dress and Niraj wearing black-hued jeans paired with a checkered shirt. He is hugging the Dill Mill Gayye actress from behind. The two are flashing wide smiles for the lens.

Alongside the portrait, Drashti Dhami wrote a heartfelt note which read, “SORRY !!! No returns and no refunds !!! (laughing emoji) Happy anniversary baby ! @Khemkaniraj. Happy 9 to us (red-heart emoji) And the song @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta love it.”

Take a look at Drashti’s Instagram post:

Soon after, friends and fans of the 40-year-old actress started flooding her comments section with their wishes and blessings. Aditi Gupta penned, “Happy anniversary lovers (heart hands emoji).” Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Happiest you both (string of black-heart emojis).” Mouni Roy stated, “Happy anniversary lovelies.”

About Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment industry. She started her career with the famous music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. Following this, the actress appeared in several other music videos before foraying into acting. Drashti made her debut with Dill Mill Gayye in 2007. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Geet in Geet…Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. Some of her other credible works include shows like Madhubala…Ek Ishq Ek Junoon with Vivian Dsena, Ek Tha Raja Ek This Rani alongside Siddhant Karnick and Silsila…Badalte Rishton Ka with Shakti Arora.

Besides TV, Drashti Dhami has showcased her acting prowess on the digital platform with Hotstar+Disney’s The Empire and Zee5’s Duranga.

On the personal front, Drashti Dhami tied the knot with businessman Niraj Khemka on 21 February 2015.

