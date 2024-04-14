Nakuul Mehta, known for his role in Ishqbaaaz, is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has come a long way, from his performances in television shows to being a voice-over artist in the movie Animal. Only recently, Mehta delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming glimpse into his family life, showcasing his son Sufi’s birthday wish for his wife, Jankee Parekh Mehta.

Nakuul Mehta gives sneak-peek into son Sufi’s heartfelt performance for mom Jankee

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ishqbaaz actor shared a precious moment of his son, Sufi singing a birthday song for his mother, Jankee. He wrote a heartfelt caption, “We did a lil concert for the GOAT birthday mamma this morning. This is how it went … Guitar & vocals by the Offspring, Gimmicks & Deft Camera Work by the Mister.”

Sharing the enchanting video, Nakuul wrote, “We practised a birthday song but bro didn’t hesitate.”

In the video, one can see Sufi singing a birthday song for Jankee. He then gives his performance a swanky twist by strumming the song Dhinka Chika, from the movie Ready, leaving Jankee in joy. Jankee, thrilled by the adorable performance, called it her "Best Day ever."

Fan reactions

The sweet gesture caught the attention of fellow television actors too. Jennifer Winget, Shrenu Parikh, and Drashti Dhami showered baby Sufi with love and praise. Jennifer Winget wrote, “Adorable!! happiest birthday @jank_ee.” Drashti Dhami commented, “Hahaahahahahah cutieeee.”

A few fans also expressed their thoughts on the video and Sufi’s performance. One user wrote, “Chinta tata chinta chinta is the new birthday anthem!!,” Another user commented, “Hahahahah such a cutieeee! Happy chinta tata chinta chinta birthdayy Sufi's mama!”

More about Nakuul Mehta

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Sufi on February 3, 2021.

Nakuul made his debut in the entertainment industry with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. He has been part of several popular TV shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Mehta made his web debut in I Don’t Watch TV. The actor has also appeared in the series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, the short film Ved and Arya, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

