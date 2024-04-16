Indians are already soaked in cricket fever as their favorite teams are leaving no stone unturned to top the points table. On Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) marked its historic win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former team scored a mammoth 287/3 and restricted the home team to 262/7. RCB's Dinesh Karthik's heroic batting prowess turned out to be thundering but was not enough for the team to register victory against SRH.

Well, entrepreneur Aman Gupta updated his social media story to praise Karthik's breathtaking display of power-hitting and a few other aspects of yesterday's match. Nakuul Mehta also tweeted about the same. Check out the reactions here.

Aman Gupta lauds Dinesh Karthik

Co-founder and CMO of boAt company, Aman Gupta, is an avid fan of cricket. He keeps reacting to the memorable and splendid moments that are significant in this IPL season. Similarly, this time, Aman took to his social media and expressed amazement at the batting prowess of both teams, RCB and SRH. The Shark Tank India fame mentioned, "INCREDIBLE BATTING 549 IN 40 OVERS 38 X 6 + 43 X 4 DK (Salute emoticons)."

Have a look at his story here:

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, one of the wearable brands. He has been a part of the Shark Tank India show since its inception. To date, he has invested in numerous startups and business ventures.

Nakuul Mehta's recent tweet

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta posted an interesting comment on Dinesh Karthik's performance in yesterday's IPL match. His tweet read, "DK for T20 WC PLAYS india matches Commentary on non India matches."

Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweet here:

Undeniably, Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors in the industry who enjoys a huge fan following. His acting chops in shows like Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 earned him immense fame. The actor loves watching cricket, and we can even refer to him as a 'cricket buff.'

More about RCB vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had an amazing faceoff at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The former team secured a secured 25-run win over Virat Kohli's team. SRH gave a humongous target of 288 runs to RCB but the Bengaluru batters could not succeed in scoring the same in 120 legal deliveries.

Speaking of SRH's batting, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head looked in dominant form on the pitch. The latter scored a century off with only 39 balls, and the crowd in the stadium could not stop but express their excitement. Heinrich Klaasen pumped 67 from 31 deliveries and got dismissed by Ferguson.

Coming to RCB's batting performance, the team had an Everest to climb. Initially, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had a decent partnership as they started aggressively. The duo landed several boundaries, but the former skipper got out for 42. The next three batters that came in to contribute to achieving the target could not even get into double figures.

Later, Dinesh Karthik took the command in his hand and displayed a thunderous performance. His aggressive batting lit up the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and he even got his name etched in the IPL 2024 history by delivering the longest six. As Karthik unleashed his inner prowess, the crowd was left awestruck. The players scored 83 runs off 35 balls and included seven sixes. However, despite his consistent effort, RCB finished at 262/7.

