Arjun Bijlani is currently hospitalized because of his appendix surgery. While his operation was successful, the actor is currently recovering in the hospital. Bijlani recently took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the hospital as he had a few fun guests visiting him there. Arjun's Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal paid a visit to him in hospital and what followed seems to be a fun time with friends.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani meet Arjun Bijlani at hospital

Mohit and Sanaya paid a visit to Bijalani post surgery and the actor shared a fun glimpse of reuniting with his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actors and friends. Arjun recorded an Instagram story wherein he introduced his friends who paid him a visit at the hospital. Bijlani revealed that he is super entertained with Sanaya's banters and her hilarious stories. Furthermore, Arjun revealed that Sanaya told her about a mixy story and it was the best. An embarrassed Sanaya asked him to stop and not reveal her secrets.

Have a look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram story with Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal-

More about Miley Jab Hum Tum

Mohit, Sanaya and Arjun were in the core cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum. Mohit Sehgal played the casanova Samrat while Sanaya Irani played a nerd character, Gunjan. Arjun Bijlani played the serious yet fun character of Mayank Sharma. He was paired opposite Nupur in the show, played by actress Rati Pandey.

Mohit and Sanaya's onscreen romance transitioned in real life too and the duo tied knot in 2016.

Arjun Bijlani's health issue

On March 8, Arjun Bijlani was hospitalized due to severe pain in his lower right side of his stomach due to Appendicitis. A day later, he got operated and the surgery was successful. Bijlani's wife Neha Swami took to Instagram to share the Naagin actor's health update. She also thanked the doctors at Hinduja Hospital for the hazzle-free treatment and operation.

Arjun is currently a part of Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, wherein he plays the lead role of Dr. Shiv.

