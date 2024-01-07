Jad Hadid calls out Bigg Boss 17's Khanzaadi's bipolar personality; asks her to give up on prostitution

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of mental illness and drug use

Bigg Boss 17 continues to cause controversies in the show. However, the evicted contestants continue to turn heads and grab attention with their social media presence.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid recently invited a major controversy by posting a long note against rumored ex-girlfriend Khanzaadi, a Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Hadid posted a long note on Instagram and leveled serious charges against her.

Jad Hadid calls out Khanzaadi on social media

In a long note on Instagram, Jad Hadid who seemed quite miffed with the rapper, warned her for mentioning his name and stated that he would take legal action against her if she continued. He also wrote that he supported her when she merely had 2000 followers over goodwill, however, now that Khanzaadi had many followers, her behavior has changed. The international model also called out Khanzaadi for her unprofessional behavior.

Have a look at Jad Hadid's Instagram post

Jad Hadid on Khanzaadi's bipolar personality and prostitution

In the long note, Jad wrote, "It's time to give up the lying, narcotics, prostitution, and alcohol and understand what you said when you had 2000 followers and you were a nobody. Don't forget who made you and where you came from as your bipolar personality is so ugly and vulgar so it was nothing to do with that. You want to be appreciated and paid for this performance by who? Even now you're not getting paid work as you cannot change yourself and the nasty person that you really are, be the REAL YOU with your new followers and see how long they will hang around."

Jad Hadid on Khanzaadi's attitude and disrespect for the host

In the note, he also mentioned that Khanzaadi didn't value the platform and disrespected the makers of and the host. He wrote, "She had the biggest opportunity by going to bigg boss arranged by Gifcm.ae and yet she has the audacity to insult @beingsalmankhan by saying he not areal khan and that she is making a diss track on him. Aside from that she spent 4 weeks of her bigg boss journey just complaining about quitting."

He added, "She wants flowers, media, red carpet and a Mercedes to take her everywhere yet she has had no work offers due to her disgusting attitude towards the host and the makers during her time on the show. With all this failure going on she still has time to call me names."

Jad Hadid and Khanzaadi's past

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid was spotted with Khanzaadi wherein they posed as partners in front of the media. Khanzaadi also gave out a warning to Jad's friend Akanksha Puri whom he had kissed during the show.

However, before going to the Bigg Boss 17 house, Khanzaadi refuted a serious relationship with Jad Hadid.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Khanzaadi said, "Well, you know, sometimes you have to do certain things. It wasn't very serious. Jad and I share the same management company and hence I had to make a few decisions. Talking about her stern warning for Akanksha Puri, Firoza said, "All that was on a lighter note and not to be take offense of."

While Jad has leveled some serious allegations against Khanzaadi, it will be interesting to see how she'd react to the same.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

