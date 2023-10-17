Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Khanzaadi on link-up rumors with Jad Hadid: Sometimes you have to do things

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and how! After a grand premiere episode, the game seems to have begun with controversies already pouring in. The show has an eclectic mix of celebrities from different walks of life Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzadi is a rapper and a model, she will be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. Pinkvilla got in an exclusive chat with Firoza; here's what she had to say hours before entering the show.

Firoza Khan on link-up rumors with Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid

Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi started making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid. Khan was seen dropping Hadid at the airport while the duo seemed too much in love. Later, Khanzadi also expressed her rage at actress Akanksha Puri for her alleged closeness with Hadid. Pinkvilla asked the talented rapper about the same.

She quipped, "Well, you know, sometimes you have to do certain things. It wasn't very serious. Jad and I share the same management company and hence I had to make a few decisions. Talking about her stern warning for Akanksha Puri, Firoza said, "All that was on a lighter note and not to be take offense of."

Firoza Khan mentioned not being in touch with Jad Hadid

We asked Firoza if Jad gave her any tips for the show, and she said, "No, we are not in touch. He also has a reality show to participate in and is very busy. We haven't spoken to each other."

Firoza Khan on bagging Bigg Boss 17 and her mother's reaction

Not many know that Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi had also participated in MTV Hustle too. Pinkvilla asked her about her brief journey in that show and taking up Bigg Boss 17. She said, "MTV Hustle happened when I wasn't quite prepared. At one point, I wished to back out, so that some deserving contestant could take my place. I remember when I'd bagged MTV Hustle 2, I excitedly rang my mother to inform her, while she was happy for me, she wanted me to do Bigg Boss. And now when I informed her about my participation in Bigg Boss 17, she's extremely happy."

Let's see how Firoza's journey unfolds in Bigg Boss 17!

