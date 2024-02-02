Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is definitely a hit dance reality show that many people love. Besides the usual contestants, the show recently introduced six new wild card participants. Several contestants have already been eliminated. In the next episode, the show will be graced by the evergreen Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, as revealed in the new promo.

Juhi Chawla reveals a secret

The star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have actress Juhi Chawla appearing as a guest judge. As per the latest promo shared by Sony TV on its official social media handle, actress Adrija Sinha is seen performing on the song Aye Mere Humsafar from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film features Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan as the leading pair.

In the promo, Adrija and her choreographer Akash showcase a stunning dance routine, portraying themselves as pen and paper. Akash dons a white costume to resemble the color of paper, while Adrija gracefully moves in a blue outfit, symbolizing the ink of a pen. Their performance is truly heartwarming and sweet, leaving Juhi Chawla amazed and overwhelmed by their talent.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo is uploaded with the caption, "Adrija aur Akash ne batayi apni kahani banke kaagaz aur kalam. Impress hoke Juhi ne share kiya ek mazedaar secret! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhlaJaa, Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the promo here:

After watching the dance act based on the theme of exchanging letters between lovers, Juhi Chawla lauds Adrija and Akash. She refers to it as 'outstanding' and shares, "Shadi se pehle har roz wo mujhe aise likhte the (Before marriage, he used to write to me like this every day)."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora forming the judges panel. Recently, Anjali Anand was evicted from the show. Besides her, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, and Glen Saldanha have been eliminated.

